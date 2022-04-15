How to apply for an Australian PR visa

Australia has long been a desirable destination for people looking to move. There are positive aspects to the country, such as a booming economy, which implies greater work prospects. Australia offers a higher standard of living as well as a multicultural community that is peaceful and harmonious.

The following are some advantages of an Australian permanent resident visa:

The ability to live, work, and settle in any area of the country is guaranteed.

Family members have official clearance to join you.

Youngsters up to a particular age receive free schooling.

Possibility of sponsoring a family for permanent residency

Work and health benefits for self and family

Check your immigration eligibility here

Types of Australian PR Visa options

Merit-based immigration to Australia is predominantly point-based, dependent on occupational or business qualifications, experience, and English proficiency. Merit-based migration can be divided into two categories:

Business Migration

Business Migration

Other non-point-based approaches include:

Family Migration

Distinguished Talent

Distinguished Talent

Regional Skilled Migration Scheme (RSMS)

Refugee and Humanitarian Visa

Documents required for Australian PR visa application

Before you apply for a visa to become a permanent resident of Australia, you’ll need to complete certain documentation. The most common documentation asked for is:

Application form

Report of Educational Credential Assessment

Birth certificate

Character certificate

Proof of nomination (if any)

Test results of IELTS or PTE exam for English proficiency

2 passport size photos

Spouse Skill documents if a spouse is also applying for a PR visa

Police Clearance Certification (PCC)

Business reference letters

Eligibility criteria for Australian PR

Australia’s immigration system works on a scoring system. The point-based method must be followed by anybody wanting to apply for an Australian Permanent Residency Visa. The scoring system is only relevant to some types.

The minimal criterion for subclasses 189, 190, and 491 under skilled migration is 65. Only two streams in subclass 188 are point tested in business migration, with a minimum score requirement of 65.

Each visa and subclass has its own point system. The more points you get, the more likely you are to be granted a permanent visa.

How to Apply for the Australian PR

Step 1: There are over 40 Australian Migrant Visas that permit you to work and live indefinitely in Australia. So, do your homework and find out which one is ideal for you.

Step 2: Verify your eligibility for a visa. Examine the application criteria once you’ve selected the correct visa. Visas may need a sponsor, a citizen relative, a specific sum of money to contribute to a business or specific employment abilities.

Step 3: Submit an application for a Migrant Visa in Australia. After you’ve discovered the correct visa and ensured that you satisfy all the qualifying conditions, you can apply for it.

Step 4: Await a decision. You might even have to wait some days or weeks for a response to your visa application, depending on the type of visa request.

Step 5: Get a visa. You will be issued a migrant visa and be able to live and work in Australia permanently after your application is granted. In some situations, you may even be qualified for citizenship soon.

Migrant visas in Australia are awarded in five-year increments and are renewable. You are free to live in and depart Australia until your visa applies.