How to apply for a UK work visa

Introduction

A work visa is a document issued by the government to allow foreigners to work in certain countries. Work visas are different from other types of visas, such as student visas or tourist visas, which usually allow people to stay legally in their home country for short periods of time (usually less than six months). Instead, work visas allow people to enter into the country on a temporary basis. The visa allows them to work for up to 12 months (or more) before they have to leave and apply for a new visa.

UK Visa

Before starting a job in the UK, you will need to apply for a visa. A visa is not a guarantee of employment. It simply gives you permission to work. The UK has strict immigration laws, and the ability to work in the UK is restricted. If you are planning on applying for a work visa, it is important to know what you should do.

There are different categories of visas, and each has different requirements. The most important thing is that you must be able to prove that you can support yourself financially. This means that your salary must not be below a certain amount, or it will not get accepted as proof of financial support. A Skilled Worker visa allows you to enter or remain in the United Kingdom to work in an eligible job with an approved employer.

Eligibility

Your specific eligibility is determined by your job. To be eligible for a Skilled Worker visa, you must meet the following requirements:

Work for a UK employer approved by the Home Office.

Have a ‘certificate of sponsorship’ from your employer detailing the position you’ve been offered in the UK.

Perform a job on the list of eligible occupations.

Be paid a minimum wage, the amount of which depends on the type of work you do.

You must be fluent in English and be able to speak, read, write, and understand it. When you apply, you will usually be required to demonstrate your command of the English language.

Extension

If you want to stay in the UK for an extended period of time, you may apply to extend your visa as many times as you wish, as long as you continue to meet the eligibility requirements.

After five years, you may be eligible to apply for permanent residence in the UK (also known as ‘indefinite leave to remain’). This gives you the right to live, work, and study in the country for as long as you want, as well as apply for benefits if you qualify.

How to apply for a work visa in the UK?

You must submit your application online.

How you apply is determined by whether you are:

Outside the UK and coming to the UK inside the UK to extend your current visa and switch from a different visa.

If you want to change jobs or employers, you must apply to have your visa updated.

If your partner and children are eligible, you can include them in your application to stay in the UK.

How long does it take?

You can apply for a visa up to three months before the start date of your employment in the UK. This date is printed on your sponsorship certificate. You’ll need to prove your identity and provide your documents as part of your application.