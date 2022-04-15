How to apply for a German job seeker visa

Germany is among the nations that are looking for highly qualified personnel to work in well-paid professions, and it welcomes all young and competent people to visit and look for employment. So, if you’ve determined you want to work in Germany, the first step is to get a German job seeker visa.

What is the German Job Seeker Visa?

Check your immigration eligibility here

The Germany job seeker visa is a long-term visa that allows you to live in Germany and look for work for up to six months. But not everyone is qualified for this form of visa, and certain standards must be satisfied in order to be given one.

Eligibility for the German Job Seeker Visa

Your citizenship or nationality determines whether you require a job seeker visa. While certain nations are exempt, Indians must get a German job seeker visa in order to work in Germany. To be eligible to apply for a German job seeker visa, you must meet several requirements.

● A Bachelor’s or Master’s degree from a German university or the international equivalent.

● At least 5 years of work experience in a relevant field.

● The necessary finances for your 6-month stay.

● Travel or medical insurance that covers you for the duration of your stay.

Documents required for German Job Seeker Visa

The documents required for your Germany job seeker visa application are:

● Two filled out, printed, and signed application forms.

● Your valid passport.

● Three identical passport-format photographs, according to biometric specifications.

● Proof of accommodation.

● Proof of travel health insurance. You should provide proof that you are health insured.

The travel health insurance plan PRO VISIT VISUM by DR-WALTER meets all visa requirements of the German immigration authorities.

● Proof of financial resources. You should prove you can cover your expenses for the duration of your stay, through:

● Bank statement.

● “Verpflichtungserklärung” – Letter of commitment/declaration by someone proving your expenses will be covered.

● Blocked bank account.

● Curriculum Vitae. Containing full education and employment history.

● Proof of personal status. (if applicable: marriage certificate, birth certificate of applicant,

wife, children).

● Cover letter. Written and signed by the applicant explaining the exact purpose, course of action to find a job and the duration of their stay in Germany as well as further career plans.

● Proof of academic qualification.

● Visa fee payment confirmation.

There are certain documents that would be a plus if included in your application, such as signed letters of recommendation or language certificates showing you can speak German

How to apply for a German Job seeker visa

Step 1: After filling out the application, go to the VFS Global website and make a visa interview appointment.

Step 2: You will be scheduled for an interview three months after applying for a visa interview. Prior to going for the interview, double-check that you have all the essential paperwork.

Step 3: An interview at a German Embassy or Consulate will be required in order to get a German Job seeker visa. The interview will allow German officials to learn more about your objectives and goals.

Step 4: Following the interview, you will be required to contribute a refundable visa fee in order to start the processing of your application.

In most cases, the processing period for a Germany Job Seeker Visa is 4 to 6 weeks. You can travel to Germany and hunt for work once you have received your German Jobseeker Visa.