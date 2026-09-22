Houthis seize more ground in Yemen as Trump calls off strikes; why Saudi Arabia is alarmed

Supporters of Yemen's Houthi rebels raise their machine guns during a rally in support of the group and to protest Saudi Arabia's accusation that the Houthis targeted Islam's holiest site of Mecca, in Sanaa, Yemen. (AP Photo)

The US-Iran war has opened another front in West Asia, with Iran-backed Houthi fighters pushing deeper into Yemen and escalating attacks on Saudi Arabia as Riyadh seeks US support against the group.

Houthi fighters are pushing to seize strategic heights in southern Yemen that could cut off the Red Sea coast from areas held by Saudi-backed Yemeni forces, after US President Donald Trump reportedly called off planned strikes against the group at the last minute.

The strategic Kahboub Mountains in Taiz and Lahij provinces separate the Red Sea coast from government-held areas further south.

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WHY IT MATTERS Houthi gains around Bab al-Mandab threaten a key Red Sea shipping route just as Hormuz remains disrupted, raising risks for global trade, energy supplies and India’s oil-import costs.

Houthis escalate attacks on Saudi Arabia

Iran-backed Houthi fighters have escalated attacks on Saudi Arabia in recent weeks, launching missiles and drones while expanding their territorial control along Yemen’s Red Sea coast and around the strategic Bab al-Mandab Strait.