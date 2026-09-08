Houthis claim strikes on Aramco facilities, Saudi airbase

Commodity vessel traffic through the waterway slowed again this week.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readSep 8, 2026 02:05 PM IST
SaudiHouthis claim attacks on Saudi Arabia. (representational image)
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Yemen’s Tehran-backed Houthis attacked energy facilities and cities in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, wounding at least 73 people and raising fears that the Iran conflict could widen into a broader regional war, Reuters reported.

At least 73 people were wounded in attacks on four cities in southern Saudi Arabia, Colonel Turki al-Malki, spokesperson for the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen, said.

Also read | Houthis attack on Saudi’s Abha airport triggers travel warnings as flights cancelled again

The attacks come after Iran warned that energy infrastructure across the Gulf, including US oil and gas interests, could be vulnerable following a tit-for-tat exchange of attacks on ships in and around the Gulf last weekend.

“The coalition will take all necessary operational measures to deter this terrorist militia and resolutely confront its hostile approach,” al-Malki said in a statement on X.

Also read | Video: Saudi Arabia strikes Yemen airport to block Iranian flight, Houthis vow revenge

The Houthis, who control Yemen’s most populous areas and much of the north, have been carrying out attacks against Saudi Arabia since declaring a naval blockade against Riyadh in July, targeting vessels in the Red Sea.

The disruption to Red Sea shipping has added to concerns over global oil and gas supplies, while Iran continues to restrict shipping through the strategically important Strait of Hormuz. Commodity vessel traffic through the waterway slowed again this week.

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Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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