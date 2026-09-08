Houthis claim strikes on Aramco facilities, Saudi airbase

Yemen’s Tehran-backed Houthis attacked energy facilities and cities in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, wounding at least 73 people and raising fears that the Iran conflict could widen into a broader regional war, Reuters reported.

At least 73 people were wounded in attacks on four cities in southern Saudi Arabia, Colonel Turki al-Malki, spokesperson for the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen, said.

Also read | Houthis attack on Saudi’s Abha airport triggers travel warnings as flights cancelled again

The attacks come after Iran warned that energy infrastructure across the Gulf, including US oil and gas interests, could be vulnerable following a tit-for-tat exchange of attacks on ships in and around the Gulf last weekend.

“The coalition will take all necessary operational measures to deter this terrorist militia and resolutely confront its hostile approach,” al-Malki said in a statement on X.