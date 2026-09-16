Houthis claim Saudi F-15 jet shot down hours after Mecca drone interception

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree has claimed that the group’s forces shot down a Saudi F-15 fighter jet over Yemen’s Marib Governorate using a locally manufactured surface-to-air missile. The claim comes after Saudi Arabia alleged that it had shot down a Houthi drone near mecca.

The alleged Houthi attack had sparked an alarm across Saudi Arabia.

The Houthis, however, denied any attack, especially targeting Islamic holy sites.

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According to Saree, Saudi F-15 and Typhoon fighter jets had carried out over 450 airstrikes this week. He said they took off from air bases in the Saudi cities of Khamis Mushait and Taif. He said the strikes targeted Taiz, Lahij, Al-Jawf, Hajjah, Marib, Saada, Al-Bayda and other areas, resulting in civilian casualties.