Houthi attacks in Yemen: 10 updates on the Red Sea conflict with Saudi Arabia

A man reads a newspaper by the sea in government-controlled Aden, Yemen. (AP Photo)

Fighting has broken out along Yemen’s Red Sea coast this week as Houthi fighters and Saudi forces strike at each other over control of a key shipping route. Houthi fighters reached the coastal town of Mokha at dawn on Thursday, September 10, then pushed on through the night. By early Friday, September 11, they had taken the last government-held towns on the coast and landed on Mayun island, inside the Bab al-Mandeb strait, the gateway between the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

Saudi Arabia hit back with air strikes on Mokha airport after the Houthis seized the town, and on Friday, 11 September, said it had shut down a major oil pipeline after it was struck by drones a day earlier. The clash adds a new front to the wider war between the United States and Iran, which is now in its seventh month, and it is already pushing up oil prices and unsettling world shipping.