Impeachment of President Donald Trump will be proceeded in the House, says House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. (AP Photo)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the House “will proceed” with bringing legislation to impeach President Donald Trump to the floor. Pelosi made the announcement in letter late Sunday to colleagues.

