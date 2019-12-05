‘Democracy at stake’: House Speaker Pelosi OKs drafting of impeachment articles against Trump

President Donald Trump departs O’Hare International Airport after speaking at the International Association of Chiefs of Police Annual Conference and Exposition, Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) President Donald Trump departs O’Hare International Airport after speaking at the International Association of Chiefs of Police Annual Conference and Exposition, Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Thursday that the House is moving forward to draft articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, reported AP.

“Our democracy is what is at stake,” Pelosi was quoted as saying. “The president leaves us no choice but to act.”

The top Democrat leader delivered the historic announcement as Democrats push toward a vote, possibly by Christmas. She said she was authorising the drafting of articles of impeachment “sadly but with confidence and humility.”

“The president’s actions have seriously violate the Constitution,” Pelosi said.

At the center of the impeachment investigation is a July phone call with the Ukraine president, in which the US President pressed the leader to investigate Democrats as Trump was withholding aid to the country.

Democrats are pushing through a Christmastime vote on removing Trump, the 45th US president. Pelosi is supposed to make a public statement on impeachment soon.

Meanwhile, Trump tweeted that if Democrats “are going to impeach me, do it now, fast.” He said he wants to get on to a “fair trial” in the Senate. The president also said that Democrats have “gone crazy.”

(With inputs from AP)

