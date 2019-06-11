US House resolution would make it easier to enforce subpoenas

Toggle Menu
The votes aren't technically necessary, as Democrats already can go to court. But a House vote will give them increased standing if they do decide to file lawsuits.

Barr and McGahn defied the subpoenas to testify on orders from President Donald Trump. (AP)

A resolution being voted on in the House would make it easier for Democrats to sue members of President Donald Trump’s administration and other potential witnesses who refuse to comply with subpoenas.

The House resolution being considered Tuesday would authorize lawsuits against Attorney General William Barr and former White House counsel Don McGahn for defying subpoenas pertaining to special counsel Robert Mueller’s report.

It would also empower committee chairmen to take legal action to enforce subpoenas in the future without a vote of the full House, so long as they have approval from a bipartisan group of House leaders.

