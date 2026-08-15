Hours after earthquake in Indonesia, Indian Embassy raises flag in Jakarta

Indonesia on Saturday was struck by a powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake off Flores Island. The quake caused considerable damage and resulted in the death of at least 20 people. The earthquake even sparked a tsunami warning (which was later withdrawn). Despite the major incident, the Indian Embassy in Jakarta hoisted the Indian national flag to mark India’s 80th Independence Day.

The flag hoisting was part of India’s Suryapath Tiranga global relay initiative. It is part of the Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign for Independence Day. It follows the rising sun from East to West as Indian embassies and missions worldwide successively hoist the Tricolour.

Passing on the figurative baton to Vietnam, the Indian Embassy in Indonesia posted on X: “The Tiranga is set to rise from our shores at the break of dawn. Over at the Embassy of India, Hanoi, to continue this historic journey of #SuryapathTiranga, carry the Indian tricolour from one sunrise to the next and inspire Indians to spread the fervour of #HarGharTiranga.”

What is Suryapath Tiranga?

The Suryapath Tiranga(literally meaning the path of the sun followed by the Tricolour) initiative was launched as a symbolic global relay of the Indian national flag. Under the initiative, Indian embassies and missions across different countries hoist the Tricolour successively as the sunrise moves from east to west across the globe.

The initiative aims to connect Indian diplomatic missions and the global Indian community with Independence Day celebrations in India. Each participating mission effectively passes the relay to another mission farther west, creating a continuous journey of the Tricolour across different time zones. The chain reaction began at Suva in the Fiji Islands, which was passed on to Wellington, New Zealand. The Sataranga Tiranga is expected to take place in more than 50 countries.

The Indian High Commission in Canberra also participated in the relay, saying the Tiranga had risen at dawn before handing over the journey to the Indian Embassy in Tokyo.

The Indian Embassy in Japan hoists the Tricolour as part of the ‘Suryapath Tiranga’ global relay marking India’s 80th Independence Day. (Image: X/ India in Japan) The Indian Embassy in Japan hoists the Tricolour as part of the ‘Suryapath Tiranga’ global relay marking India’s 80th Independence Day. (Image: X/ India in Japan)

“The Tiranga rises from our shores at the break of dawn. Over to Berlin to continue this historic journey of #SuryapathTiranga. Carry the Indian Tricolour from one sunrise to the next, and inspire Indians to spread the fervour of #HarGharTiranga” Posted by India in Riga.

The Tiranga rises from our shores at the break of dawn. Over to @eoiberlin to continue this historic journey of #SuryapathTiranga. Carry the Indian Tricolour from one sunrise to the next, and inspire Indians to spread the fervour of #HarGharTiranga.@PIB_India @mygovindia… pic.twitter.com/T8feR0eWLf — India in Riga (@IndEmbRiga) August 15, 2026

The Indian High Commission in New Zealand also hoisted the national flag as part of the initiative before passing the relay to the mission in Canberra.

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Har Ghar Tiranga 2026

India is celebrating its 80th Independence Day on Saturday, with celebrations taking place across the country and at Indian diplomatic missions abroad.

The Ministry of Culture has urged citizens to participate in Har Ghar Tiranga 2026 by hoisting the national flag, learning and singing Vande Mataram, taking part in community activities and remembering the sacrifices that shaped India’s journey to Independence. The campaign will continue until August 17.

Indonesia earthquake

The flag-hoisting in Jakarta came just hours after the powerful earthquake struck off Flores Island, underscoring the difficult circumstances in which the Independence Day flag-raising ceremony took place.

According to the US Geological Survey, the earthquake struck at a depth of around 10 kilometres at 5:58 am local time. Its epicentre was located around 68 kilometres north-northwest of Ende in East Nusa Tenggara province.

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The strong tremors prompted residents to flee homes and markets, while authorities advised people along the northern coast of Flores and nearby southern areas to move at least two kilometres inland or to higher ground. The tsunami warning was subsequently lifted.

Several structures were damaged, including parts of a hospital and a port terminal in Maumere. A hospital official said patients fled after cracks appeared in walls, while residents also reported damage to other buildings.

Indonesia is particularly vulnerable to earthquakes because it lies along the Pacific Ring of Fire, one of the world’s most seismically active regions. Flores was previously struck by a magnitude 7 earthquake in 1992 that triggered a tsunami and killed around 2,500 people.