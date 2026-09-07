Hospital in Nepal heals flood injured with a helping hand — from Express readers

The Jibjibe Rural Hospital in Nepal’s Rasuwa district was among the healthcare facilities that received critical medical equipment bought from donations to The Indian Express Citizens’ Relief Fund in the aftermath of the April 2015 earthquake. (Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

In the corridors of the light yellow-coloured building sit dozens of local residents, some waiting for their monthly vaccine, one waiting to get a knee injury looked at, another to get the dentist’s help with an aching tooth.

Welcome to Jibjibe Rural Hospital, situated on a hilltop in Rasuwa, a district in Nepal on the border with China that was among the hardest hit in the devastating flash floods that swept through the region late last month.

This neighbourhood primary medical centre generally acts as the first pitstop for nearby residents with everyday ailments, vaccinations, routine checkups and minor injuries. But over the past week-and-a-half, it has become something more important — a beacon of hope for those injured in the floods.