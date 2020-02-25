Hosni Mubarak, ex-Egyptian president ousted during Arab spring, dies at 91

FILE PHOTO – Egypt’s President Hosni Mubarak speaks during opening session of annual conference of National Democratic Party in Cairo, October 31, 2009. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh/File Photo FILE PHOTO – Egypt’s President Hosni Mubarak speaks during opening session of annual conference of National Democratic Party in Cairo, October 31, 2009. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh/File Photo

Egypt’s state TV says the country’s former president Hosni Mubarak, ousted in the 2011 Arab Spring uprising, has died at 91.

Mubarak, who was in power for almost three decades, was forced to resign on February 11, 2011, after following 18 days of protests around the country. The Arab Spring uprisings had convulsed autocratic regimes across the Middle East

