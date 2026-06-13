Hormuz ‘service fee’ to nuclear programme: Likely areas covered in the US-Iran deal

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Saturday offered fresh clues about the shape of a potential agreement between Tehran and Washington, saying Iran would continue to maintain leverage over the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz even as negotiations move closer to a breakthrough. However, conflicting claims have the world on edge.

While Iran’s state news agency IRNA reported nuclear armament is excluded from the talks, US has maintained that disarming Tehran of its nuclear capabilities is Washington’s primary objective in the war. The US is owever open to a civilian nuclear energy programme in Iran, according to a White House official quoted by ANI.

The Hormuz issue

One of the most important issues, which has had global ramifications, is the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. While international laws forbid the collection of toll from ships passing through the natural waterway, Iran intends to collect a “service fee”. This will be part of its agreement with the US, its Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.

“Our sword will always remain poised above the Strait of Hormuz, and whenever necessary, Iran’s armed forces will intervene,” Araghchi said. While acknowledging that international law does not permit Iran to levy tolls on vessels using the waterway, he said Tehran was seeking to establish a framework for collecting “service fees” through negotiations.

عراقچی: شمشیر ما تا همیشه بالای سر تنگه هرمز حضور خواهد داشت و هروقت لازم باشد نیروهای مسلح ایران ورود خواهند کرد طبق قوانین بین‌الملل گرفتن عوارض از تنگهٔ هرمز امکان‌پذیر نیست اما هزینه خدمات دریافت خواهد شد و این در مذاکرات تثبیت می‌شود — خبرگزاری تسنیم (@Tasnimnews_Fa) June 12, 2026

His remarks come as US and Iranian negotiators appear to be closing in on an agreement aimed at ending months of conflict and addressing long-standing disputes over Iran’s nuclear programme.

Here’s what the deal is expected to include:

End to hostilities

According to Araghchi, both sides are working towards an initial agreement that would formally end the ongoing conflict. The first phase is expected to focus on securing a broader ceasefire and reducing tensions across the region.

Roadmap for Iran’s nuclear programme

One of the central elements of the proposed deal involves Iran’s stockpile of highly enriched uranium.

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A senior US administration official told reporters that the agreement would begin a process to destroy, remove or otherwise neutralise Iran’s enriched uranium reserves. Technical negotiations on how that would be carried out are expected to continue for around 60 days after the initial agreement is signed.

Iran has maintained that its nuclear programme is intended for peaceful purposes, while the US and its allies have long argued that the programme could potentially be used to develop nuclear weapons.

Reopening the Strait of Hormuz

The agreement is also expected to address navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important energy corridors.

US officials say provisions are being discussed to ensure the uninterrupted movement of commercial shipping through the strait. Araghchi’s comments suggest Iran wants formal recognition of its role in maintaining maritime security and may seek compensation for services provided to vessels transiting the waterway.

Relief from sanctions

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Regional officials familiar with the negotiations say the deal could include a phased easing of economic sanctions imposed on Iran. Such a move would provide significant relief to Tehran’s economy, which has been under pressure from years of US-led sanctions.

Release of frozen Iranian assets

Another reported component of the agreement is the release of Iranian assets frozen abroad worth $24 billion, alongside fresh nuclear negotiations and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. Access to these funds has been a long-standing demand of Tehran and could form part of the incentives offered in exchange for nuclear concessions.

What remains unresolved?

Several key issues still appear to be under discussion, including the exact mechanism for handling Iran’s enriched uranium, the timeline for sanctions relief and Tehran’s proposed fee structure for ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

Israel, which is not a party to the negotiations, has also indicated that it expects any agreement to address concerns over Iran’s missile capabilities and regional proxy groups.

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Despite these unresolved questions, officials on both sides have signalled that an agreement may be closer than at any point in recent months.