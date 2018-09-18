Hope at the Demilitarised Zone as Koreas push to end war

The main DMZ monument is a metal ball split in two, with statues of children pushing from both sides to make it back into one The main DMZ monument is a metal ball split in two, with statues of children pushing from both sides to make it back into one

In the shadow of the world’s most heavily fortified border, guarded by thousands of troops, landmines, barbed wire and anti-tank traps, the word that hangs in the air is “reunification”. The hope of it is strewn everywhere. A bustling shop on the border, which stocks everything from locally grown ginseng to Pringles chips, hawks ‘Demilitarised Zone (DMZ)’ souvenier chocolates lamenting ‘The only divided country in the world’.

From border outposts hang large posters proclaiming ‘End of separation, beginning of reunification’. The main DMZ monument, from where a monorail takes tourists down to the tunnel dug by North Koreans “seeking to invade South Korea” — it’s wide enough to allow 30,000 armed soldiers at one time — is a metal ball split in two, with statues of children pushing from both sides to make it back into one. Deep inside the tunnel, which was blocked by three barricades after its discovery in 1978, stands a ticking clock marking the days (23,000 plus) that have passed since the Armistice that brought the 1950-1953 war between the Koreas to a halt.

On the other side stands an ominous iron door, with a small opening allowing no view of the ‘military demarcation line’ that now divides the countries. In the auditorium above, a government infomercial extolling the DMZ as “a paradise for migratory birds and animals” and a “land of everlasting peace”, and hoping that “its miracles would spread” in this “era of reunification”, plays to an appreciative crowd.

But nothing symbolises the yearning of a place for a time past, which may never return, than the sparkling Dorasan train station, 650 metres from the DMZ.

It sees all of two trains a day right now: a morning train bringing in passengers, and an afternoon one taking them back. Right now it marks the last station for the South Korean train network, but as official after official informs you, it could one day be “the first station on the North Korean side”, as part of the Gyeongiu Railroad Line project — an “inter-Korean transit office” is already ready. The station’s empty ‘Unification Platform’, stretching longingly into the distance on either side, dwarfed by an oversize sign showing Seoul, 56 km away, on one side and Pyongyang, 205 km away, on the other, and almost jarring in its spotlessness, would be bustling then.

But when is a question that no one is sure how to answer. Tour guide Lina Min says over half the country is for reunification, bolstered by efforts in that direction by President Moon Jae-in. A human rights lawyer belonging to the Democratic Party, Moon took over in May 2017 after the impeachment of predecessor Park Geun-hye on corruption charges.

A 2017 survey by the Seoul National University Institute for Peace and Unification Studies showed 53 per cent of the South Korean respondents backed unification. As Moon flies to Pyongyang for his third summit of the year with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Tuesday, peace seems again possible after the recent low which saw South Korean firms pulling out of the Keasong industrial complex, built 10 km into the North Korean side, and which the above railway line was meant to feed. Moon said Monday he will push for “irreversible, permanent peace”, “not shaken by international politics”, during “heart-to-heart” talks with Kim. On Friday, the Koreas opened their first, 24-hour, liaison office in Kaesong.

On Sunday, North Korean state newspaper Rodong Sinmun quoted Kim as saying, “We should tear down this wall of conflict to meet the Korean people’s… demands to open a grand path for unification.” But a 37-year-old in Seoul, who doesn’t want to be identified, speaks for many when she admits that there are apprehensions of what reunification with a struggling North Korean economy would mean for South Korea. North Korea’s per capita GNI of 1.46 million won ($1,283.52) is 4.4 per cent that of South Korea, according to estimates by the South’s central bank. A Reuters report said that projections of the cost of reunification run as high as $5 trillion, and most believe the cost would fall almost entirely on South Korea.

There’s also the question of what role Kim would have in such an arrangement. “The two sides could operate as a federation under one umbrella,” the 37-year-old expects, as do many others. After their first meeting in 2000, the leaders of the two Koreas had agreed to consider the idea of “one country, two systems”. Min talks of a friend whose father belonged to the upper elite in the northern part of pre-1945 unified Korea, who was forced to flee to the south when the former came under control of then Soviet Union. She says many such people belonging to the older generation who carry “the trauma of Communism” are against reunification. The gas masks and “descent ropes” tucked away in closets in sanitised five-star Seoul hotel rooms reflect this uneasy fear — otherwise well-hidden in the capital city’s busy nightlife and bright lights.

With India’s Act East policy coinciding with South Korea’s ‘New Southern Policy’, Wongi Choe, Head, Centre for ASEAN-Indian Studies at the Korea National Diplomatic Academy, says, “Seoul expects strong backing from our friends, India in our North Korean position.” He adds that Kim may be “a bit different from what is projected”, according to what they have seen at the summits. He also points out that reunification would end the existence of South Korea as a “virtual island”, cut off from the rest of the Asian continent. Getting a link to the mainland through North Korea would lead to “logistical, economical changes”, Wongi says.

At an event last month, President Moon said the establishment of road and rail links with the North would deepen regional economic integration with China, the Russian Far East and Mongolia. With China’s shadow hanging large, Hyun Oh-Seok, ex-deputy prime minister of South Korea, cautions against treating Beijing with alarm. Hyun believes China’s ambitions could be purely economic, as it itself claims, including regarding the Belt and Road Initiative (which India is opposing). “Be patient… It’s too early to say otherwise,” he advises.

South Korea knows the value of waiting. Along the road to the DMZ from Seoul, an area has been kept aside for when more vehicles would speed down that stretch “should reunification happen”. The marvel of such planning aside, Min says, “We see peace as another chance for us. That is our thinking. So people are even buying up land next to the border, thinking that after reunification, this area would see massive development. There is a chance to be reborn.”

Along the way, South Korea has also learnt to give up some battles. In a story that will sound familiar, South Korea and North Korea once fought the “flagpole war” on the border. North Korea’s flag now towers at 160 metres. South, at 100-odd metres, decided to not compete. The loudspeakers that once blared propaganda songs at high volume at each other are silent now. But South Korea had stopped sweating over this too. As North Korea played songs eulogising the North’s “fatherly” leader and lamenting “depraved capitalist” lifestyles, Seoul just turned on its popular K-Pop music.

K-Pop featured at the April inter-Korean summit and is set to feature again in the one beginning Tuesday. Last time, Kim had even dropped in at a rare K-Pop concert in Pyongyang.

