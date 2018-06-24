Hope all countries cooperate with Human Rights Council: UN official

The remarks came in response to a question on Pakistan’s comments that it was ready to facilitate the Commission of Inquiry as proposed in a recent UN report to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir if India gives a similar access to the UN team to Jammu and Kashmir. The remarks came in response to a question on Pakistan’s comments that it was ready to facilitate the Commission of Inquiry as proposed in a recent UN report to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir if India gives a similar access to the UN team to Jammu and Kashmir.

A UN official has hoped that all countries would cooperate with the UN’s human rights body and give access to human rights rapporteurs.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres’ deputy spokesman Farhan Haq’s remarks came in response to a question on Pakistan’s comments that it was ready to facilitate the Commission of Inquiry as proposed in a recent UN report to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir if India gives a similar access to the UN team to Jammu and Kashmir.

“…we’re always pleased when countries cooperate with the Human Rights Council and give access to human rights rapporteurs and we hope that all countries would do so,” Haq told reporters during a press briefing on Friday.

Earlier this month, the UN’s Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights released its first-ever report on alleged human rights violation in Kashmir and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and demanded an international probe into it.

India has rejected the UN report, terming it as “fallacious, tendentious and motivated” and a selective compilation of largely unverified information.

Last week, the US quit the UN Human Rights Council, calling it a “cesspool of political bias” that targets Israel disproportionately while ignoring atrocities in other countries.

