Wednesday, June 23, 2021
Hong Kong’s embattled Apple Daily to close by Saturday

The statement came after 500 Hong Kong police took part in a raid that saw officers sift through reporters' computers and notebooks at Next Digital's pro-democracy tabloid Apple Daily, the first case in which authorities have cited media articles as potentially violating the national security law.

By: Reuters |
June 23, 2021 1:09:44 pm
In this June 17, 2021, file photo, a cordon line is set up outside Apple Daily headquarters in Hong Kong. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)

Jailed Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai’s Next Digital said on Wednesday that due to the prevailing circumstances in the city its Apple Daily newspaper will come to an end no later than Saturday.

