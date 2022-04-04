scorecardresearch
Monday, April 04, 2022
Hong Kong's Carrie Lam will not seek a second term

The Hong Kong leader said the decision was her "personal wish" and was based on family considerations. Her successor as head of the global financial hub is due to be picked in May.

By: Deutsche Welle | Hong Kong |
April 4, 2022 10:05:59 am
Lam, a former civil servant, was sworn into office as chief executive by Chinese President Xi Jinping on 1 July, 2017. (Deutsche Welle)

Hong Kong’s Chief Executive Carrie Lam said on Monday she would not seek a second five-year term.

“There’s only one consideration and that is family. I have told everyone before that family is my first priority in terms of my consideration. They think it’s time for me to go home,” Lam told a regular press briefing.

She said she had informed China’s leaders about her decision.

Hong Kong’s leadership election is due to take place on 8 May after it was postponed for six weeks in March in light of the city’s worst coronavirus outbreak.

Thecity’s chief secretary John Lee, the No. 2 official in the global financial hub, is the front runner to take over from Lam.

Hong Kong’s leader is elected by a committee made up of lawmakers, representatives of various industries and professions, as well as pro-Beijing representatives like deputies to China’s parliament.

It is this 1,500-member election committee, effectively tacked with Beijing loyalists, that will choose the next chief executive.

Lam’s tumultuous record

Lam, a former civil servant, was sworn into office as chief executive by Chinese President Xi Jinping on 1 July, 2017.

Hong Kong became more isolated globally during her term due to a crackdown on pro-democracy protests and rigid COVID-19 restrictions.

The city was initially slated to hold the chief executive election on 27 March but the poll was postponed for six weeks until 8 May in light of the pandemic.

Lam had been tipped as the race front-runner, but she said her decision had been conveyed to the central government in Beijing last year and was met with “respect and understanding.”

