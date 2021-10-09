scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, October 09, 2021
MUST READ

Hong Kong raises storm warning as typhoon Lionrock lashes South China Sea

The city's weather observatory raised its No. 8 storm warning signal at 6.40am (1040 GMT) local time and said it would likely remain in place through the morning.

By: Reuters |
October 9, 2021 12:44:05 pm
Collapsed bamboo scaffolds of a residential building are seen as Typhoon Lionrock hits Hong Kong, China October 8, 2021. (Reuters/Lam Yik)

Hong Kong authorities issued its third highest storm signal early Saturday, shutting down transport networks, schools and offices as Tropical Storm Lionrock lashed the northern South China Sea.

The city’s weather observatory raised its No. 8 storm warning signal at 6.40am (1040 GMT) local time and said it would likely remain in place through the morning.

Lionrock combined with surging northern monsoon winds and heavy rain on Friday to batter the city, with one female construction worker killed when scaffolding collapsed in the Happy Valley suburb.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 09: Latest News

Advertisement