Hong Kong sets date for vote on extradition bill, Trump says China will make deal with US: Top world news today

1. Hong Kong braces for political turmoil, sets June 20 as vote on extradition bill

As anger over the proposed extradition law grows, the head of Hong Kong's legislature has announced the schedule for debate on contentious changes to the territory's extradition laws, setting a vote by June 20. If the territory's government sends the legislature the widely opposed bill, it would potentially allow criminal suspects to be extradited to mainland China. On Sunday, thousands of protesters descended on the streets in the largest demonstration in Hong Kong in more than a decade.

2. China left with no option, will make deal with US, says Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump said China will be left with no other option but to enter into a trade deal with the United States because his increased tariffs on Chinese products is having an impact on its economy. In recent months, Trump has imposed additional tariffs on Chinese products worth USD 200 billion and he has ordered for another round of tariffs on rest of the Chinese imports amounting to USD 300 billion.

3. Brexit: Here’s what potential candidates are offering ahead of race for UK’s PM

As the contest for claiming prime ministership in Britain intensifies, the contenders are proposing their respective Brexit deals and questioning each other's claims. While Mark Harper said that he would seek a new Brexit deal and could not promise the exit would happen by October 31, Andrea Leadsom said that the British parliament could not stop Brexit taking place on October 31.

4. Kim Jong Un’s half-brother, killed in 2017, was a CIA informant: Report

Kim Jong Nam, the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un who was killed in Malaysia in 2017, had been an informant for the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday. Kim Jong Nam was killed at Kuala Lumpur airport in February 2017.

5. Islamabad: Zardari produced before court, anti-graft body seeks physical remand

Pakistan's former president Asif Ali Zardari was produced before an accountability court in Islamabad on Tuesday by the anti-graft body seeking his physical remand, a day after he was arrested from his residence in the fake bank accounts case. Zardari, 63, and his sister are two of the main accused in the money laundering scandal which utilised fake bank accounts to channel illegally gained funds out of Pakistan.