Hong Kong pro-democracy media tycoon released on bail: Report

Jimmy Lai, chairman of Next Digital Ltd., second left, is led away from his residence by law enforcement officials in Hong Kong, China, on Monday. (Bloomberg)

Hong Kong pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai was on Tuesday released on bail, reported AFP. Lai became the highest-profile person arrested under a new national security law on Monday, detained over suspected collusion with foreign forces as around 200 police searched the offices of his Apple Daily newspaper.

Lai, 71, has been one of the most prominent democracy activists in the Chinese-ruled city and an ardent critic of Beijing, which imposed the sweeping new law on Hong Kong on June 30, drawing condemnation from Western countries.

