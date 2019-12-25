Hong Kong police fire tear gas amid unrest on Christmas Eve

A demonstrator is arrested by riot police during a protest in the Tsim Sha Tsui district of Hong Kong, China, on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019. Photographer: Justin Chin/Bloomberg A demonstrator is arrested by riot police during a protest in the Tsim Sha Tsui district of Hong Kong, China, on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019. Photographer: Justin Chin/Bloomberg

Hong Kong riot police fired tear gas at crowds in popular shopping districts on Christmas Eve as protesters took to streets and malls to demand greater democracy.

Officers used the gas to disperse demonstrators in Mong Kok and outside the Peninsula Hotel in Tsim Sha Tsui. They also clashed with protesters inside shopping malls, loosed pepper spray and made a few arrests. Hundreds of demonstrators, many wearing masks, turned up at multiple locations and set a fire at a subway station entrance.

An HSBC building in Mong Kok was vandalized, with the message “Don’t forget Spark Alliance” spray-painted on walls, Radio Television Hong Kong reported. The slogan refers to a fund linked to pro-democracy protests.

Hong Kong’s pre-holiday strife extended more than six months of clashes between protesters and police, ignited by a proposed extradition law to allow fugitives to be sent to China to stand trial. The unrest has killed off any economic momentum, with the city entering its first recession in a decade. Though the bill was withdrawn, protests have persisted with more demands, including direct elections of the city’s leader.

Protests will likely continue into the new year. Civil Human Rights Front, organizer of some of Hong Kong’s biggest peaceful protests, is calling for a march through the city’s center on Jan. 1. The organizer said it has applied for a police permit.

