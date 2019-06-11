Toggle Menu
Hong Kong chief says extradition law will go to legislaturehttps://indianexpress.com/article/world/hong-kong-chief-says-extradition-law-will-go-to-legislature-5774886/

Hong Kong chief says extradition law will go to legislature

Lam said the government had considered concerns from the private sector and altered the bill to improve human rights safeguards.

Hong Kong, Hong Kong news, Carrie Lam, Carrie Lam extridition law,Hong Kong extridition law, World news, Indian Express news, Latest news
Lam’s comments came after hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory over the weekend to the legislative proposal that would allow criminal suspects to be extradited to mainland China. (REUTERS)

Hong Kong’s leader, Carrie Lam, says a highly controversial extradition law will proceed to the territory’s legislature.

Carrie Lam’s comments on Tuesday came after hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory over the weekend to the legislative proposal that would allow criminal suspects to be extradited to mainland China.

The protest appeared to be Hong Kong’s largest in more than a decade and reflected growing apprehension about relations with the Communist Party-ruled mainland.

Lam said the government had considered concerns from the private sector and altered the bill to improve human rights safeguards.

The full Hong Kong legislature is expected to resume debate on the amendments on Wednesday, and a vote is expected this month.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Da Vinci’s $450 million ‘Salvator Mundi’ is aboard Saudi Crown Prince’s yacht: report
2 Four found dead in waterway near US-Mexico border
3 Turkish F-35 pilots no longer flying at US base: Pentagon