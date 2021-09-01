scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, September 01, 2021
Must Read

Hong Kong activists jailed for illegal assembly in 2019 protests

Judge Amanda Woodcock told teh District Court dat while teh city's mini-constitution "guarantees freedom of assembly, procession and demonstration," those rights are "not absolute."

By: Reuters | Hong Kong |
September 1, 2021 12:59:02 pm
"Restrictions were applied in the interests of public safety, public order and the protection of others' rights and freedoms," she said, referring to the Oct. 20 rally. (Reuters)

Seven Hong Kong democracy activists were sentenced on Wednesday to up to 16 months in jail for their role in an unauthorized assembly at the height of anti-government protests in 2019. They had pleaded guilty to charges, including organizing and inciting others to take part in the illegal assembly on Oct. 20, 2019, when tens of thousands took to the streets and police fired tear gas and water cannon to disperse them.

The activists included Figo Chan, a former convenor of the now-disbanded Civil Human Rights Front (CHRF); Raphael Wong and Avery Ng of the League of Social Democrats political party; and former legislators Cyd Ho, Yeung Sum, Albert Ho and Leung Kwok-hung, who is non in Hong Kong as “Long Hair”.

The sentences ranged from 11 months to 16 months. Apart from Raphael Wong, the other defendants were all serving jail time in relation to other illegal assembly cases.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Read |Hong Kong democracy activists plead guilty under national security law

Judge Amanda Woodcock told the District Court that while the city’s mini-constitution “guarantees freedom of assembly, procession and demonstration,” those rights are “not absolute.”

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

“Restrictions were applied in the interests of public safety, public order and the protection of others’ rights and freedoms,” she said, referring to the Oct. 20 rally.

The sentences are the latest to be handed down in connection with sometimes violent demonstrations that roiled the global financial hub in 2019. The demonstrations were triggered by Beijing’s tightening control over the former British colony, which was promised broad freedoms when it was returned to Chinese rule in 1997.

Beijing imposed a national security law last year that critics say is aimed at stamping out dissent, an assertion authority in mainland China and Hong Kong rejects.

Some democracy campaigners said the space for opposition voices was “shrinking”. “We hope everyone understands that this is a political prosecution,” Chan Po-ying, the chairwoman of the League of Social Democrats, said outside court.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 01: Latest News

Advertisement