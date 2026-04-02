‘His wife treats him extremely badly’: Trump mocks France’s Emmanuel Macron over 2025 video

US President Donald Trump took a jibe at French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday, mocking him by saying his “wife treats him extremely badly”, drawing laughter from a crowd at the White House. “He’s still recovering from the right to the jaw,” Trump said, referring to a May 2025 video that appeared to show Brigitte Macron pushing the French president’s face during a visit to Vietnam.

Trump was speaking at a private Easter lunch at the White House when he roasted the French president.

Trump mocks Macron again: I called up France, Macron, whose wife treats him extremely badly and he’s still recovering from the right to the jaw. pic.twitter.com/bEJgfKaVRg — Clash Report (@clashreport) April 1, 2026

Trump further said he had called France to ask for support in the Gulf following the US’ initial strikes on Iran.

“Emmanuel, we’d love to have some help in the Gulf, even though we’re setting records on knocking out bad people and knocking out ballistic missiles. We’d love to have some help. If you could, could you please send ships immediately,” Trump said.

He then mockingly imitated Macron’s French accent, saying, “No, no, no, we cannot do that, Donald. We can do that after the war is won,” to which Trump responded, “No, no, I don’t need after the war is won, Emmanuel.”

Trump’s remark on Macron comes amid his growing frustration with NATO’s lack of participation in the war. He has, many times since the war began, said that he is considering pulling out of NATO, calling it a “paper tiger.”