‘His wife treats him extremely badly’: Trump mocks France’s Emmanuel Macron over 2025 video

NATO's lack of participation in the war is not sitting well with Trump. He has many times since the war began, said, that he is considering to pull out of NATO, calling it a "paper tiger." 

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readApr 2, 2026 01:04 PM IST
Trump easter lunch macronUS President Donald Trump hosts Easter lunch at the White House. (Source: X/WhiteHouse)
Make us preferred source on Google

US President Donald Trump took a jibe at French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday, mocking him by saying his “wife treats him extremely badly”, drawing laughter from a crowd at the White House. “He’s still recovering from the right to the jaw,” Trump said, referring to a May 2025 video that appeared to show Brigitte Macron pushing the French president’s face during a visit to Vietnam.

Trump was speaking at a private Easter lunch at the White House when he roasted the French president.

Trump further said he had called France to ask for support in the Gulf following the US’ initial strikes on Iran.

“Emmanuel, we’d love to have some help in the Gulf, even though we’re setting records on knocking out bad people and knocking out ballistic missiles. We’d love to have some help. If you could, could you please send ships immediately,” Trump said.

He then mockingly imitated Macron’s French accent, saying, “No, no, no, we cannot do that, Donald. We can do that after the war is won,” to which Trump responded, “No, no, I don’t need after the war is won, Emmanuel.”

Trump’s remark on Macron comes amid his growing frustration with NATO’s lack of participation in the war. He has, many times since the war began, said that he is considering pulling out of NATO, calling it a “paper tiger.”

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Apr 05: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments