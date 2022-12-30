‘No greater loss than losing one’s mother’: Pakistani PM condoles Hiraba Modi’s demise

Leaders from across the world on Friday expressed condolence at the demise of Hiraba Modi, mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Taking to Twitter, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif wrote, “There is no greater loss than losing one’s mother. My condolences to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the passing away of his mother”.

Hiraba passed away in the early hours of Friday (December 30) at the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad. She had been admitted there on Wednesday (December 28) after her health started deteriorating. She was cremated in Gandhinagar a few hours later.

There is no greater loss than losing one’s mother. My condolences to Prime Minister @narendramodi on the passing away of his mother. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) December 30, 2022

Fumio Kishida, the Prime Minister of Japan, also expressed his “deepest condolences” for Hiraba’s passing.

PM Modi @narendramodi, I would like to express my deepest condolences for the passing of your beloved mother. May her soul rest in peace. — 岸田文雄 (@kishida230) December 30, 2022

Mahinda Rajapaksa, the former Sri Lankan president, said that he was “deeply saddened to hear of the demise of Smt. Heeraben Modi”. He added, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the PM and his family in this hour of grief.”

Rajapaksa had earlier wished Hiraba “a speedy recovery from her recent ailment” after she was admitted to the Ahmedabad hospital.