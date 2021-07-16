Hindus, Christians being forcibly converted in Pakistan’s Sindh: US lawmaker

Brad Sherman asks to direct US aid towards Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Forced conversion of Hindus and Christians is taking place in Pakistan’s Sindh province, an influential American lawmaker has claimed, urging the Biden administration to ensure the region receives US aid.

Congressman Brad Sherman also raised alleged human rights issues in Sri Lanka during a Congressional hearing with USAID Administrator Samantha Power.

“Sri Lanka’s civil war ravished the northern and eastern parts of that country. And I hope that we are directing our aid to those areas in Sindh in southern Pakistan,” Sherman said during the Congressional hearing.

I hope that you’re making sure that the region gets its fair share of US aid, particularly because they’re dealing with the forced disappearances and forced conversion of Hindu and Christian girls,” he said.

Power did not give a direct answer to the issues raised by Sherman.