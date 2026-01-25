Hindu man burnt to death in Bangladesh’s Narsingdi

A police official said that CCTV revealed an unknown man setting paper and cloth covered in automobile lubricants on fire in front of the garage where Bhowmik was sleeping.

Another Hindu man burnt to death in Bangladesh’s NarsingdiThe police are yet confirmed whether the incident was a murder or an accident. (File Photo/Representational)

Another Hindu man was burnt to death in Bangladesh’s Narsingdi on Friday night, drawing attention to the safety of minorities as the South Asian country heads for polls next month.

Chanchal Bhowmik, a 25-year-old worker originally from Lakshmipur village in Cumilla, died in a fire when he was sleeping inside a garage. Fire service arrived at the scene, but by the time the flames were doused, Bhowmik’s body was charred, Prothom Alo reported.

The police are yet to confirm whether the incident was a murder or an accident.

Authorities initially believed that the fire may have been caused by a short circuit, but Narsingdi Model Police Station Sub-Inspector (SI) Md. Ishaq Mia, who collected Bhowmik’s remains, said that CCTV revealed an unknown man collecting paper and cloth covered in automobile lubricants from the vicinity before setting it on fire in front of the garage.

A police official said that efforts are underway to identify the person seen in the footage and further investigation will be carried. After the autopsy, the police handed over his body to his relatives Saturday evening.

Violence against minorities in Bangladesh

Bhowmik’s death marks one of several since the brutal lynching of Dipu Chandra Das in Bhaluka, Mymensingh district, during a wave of violence against minorities in December, triggered by the death of a prominent student activist Hadi Osman, who had taken part in the movement to oust then Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina.

Das’ death lead to widespread protests and counter protests in India and Bangladesh, which culminated in a diplomatic rift between the two countries and the suspension of visa services in December.

Last month, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said it took note of over 2,900 incidents of violence against minorities in the neighbouring country during the tenure of the interim government led by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, and called it a “matter of grave concern.”

