Hindu man burnt to death in Bangladesh’s Narsingdi

Another Hindu man was burnt to death in Bangladesh’s Narsingdi on Friday night, drawing attention to the safety of minorities as the South Asian country heads for polls next month.

Chanchal Bhowmik, a 25-year-old worker originally from Lakshmipur village in Cumilla, died in a fire when he was sleeping inside a garage. Fire service arrived at the scene, but by the time the flames were doused, Bhowmik’s body was charred, Prothom Alo reported.

The police are yet to confirm whether the incident was a murder or an accident.

Authorities initially believed that the fire may have been caused by a short circuit, but Narsingdi Model Police Station Sub-Inspector (SI) Md. Ishaq Mia, who collected Bhowmik’s remains, said that CCTV revealed an unknown man collecting paper and cloth covered in automobile lubricants from the vicinity before setting it on fire in front of the garage.