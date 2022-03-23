scorecardresearch
Wednesday, March 23, 2022
Hillary Clinton tests positive for Covid-19, Bill quarantining

A spokesman for the former president posted on Twitter that he would continue to get tested in the days to come.

By: AP | New York |
March 23, 2022 11:14:15 am
Hillary Clinton, Hillary Clinton politics, Hillary Clinton headband, Hillary Clinton hair accessory, Hillary Clinton throwback picture, Hillary Clinton news, Hillary Clinton fashion, indian express newsHillary Clinton said Tuesday she has tested positive for COVID-19 with "mild" symptoms. (Photo:AP)(Source: AP/Patrick Semansky, File)

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said Tuesday she has tested positive for COVID-19 with “mild” symptoms.

On social media, the former Democratic presidential candidate said she was “feeling fine” and that former President Bill Clinton had tested negative and was quarantining until their household was fully cleared.

Hillary Clinton, 74, said she was “more grateful than ever for the protection vaccines can provide against serious illness” and urged people to get the vaccine and booster shots.

Former President Barack Obama announced earlier this month that he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

