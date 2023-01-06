Hillary Clinton to join Columbia as professor of global politics

Hillary Clinton will join Columbia University as a professor focusing on global politics and policy in the fall.

The former US secretary of state will work as a professor of practice at the School of International and Public Affairs and as presidential fellow at Columbia World Projects, Columbia President Lee Bollinger announced today.

“Given her extraordinary talents and capacities together with her singular life experiences, Hillary Clinton is unique, and, most importantly, exceptional in what she can bring to the University’s missions of research and teaching, along with public service and engagement for the public good,” Bollinger said in the announcement.

Clinton, 75, will work closely with the dean of the public-affairs school, Keren Yarhi-Milo, on initiatives related to supporting female leaders in global politics and policy. At Columbia World Projects, Clinton will support projects related to renewing democracy and engaging women and young people.

“Columbia’s commitment to educating the next generation of US and global policy leaders, translating insights into impact and helping to address some of the world’s most pressing challenges resonates personally with me,” Clinton said.

Clinton, the Democratic presidential candidate in 2016, will become part of the Columbia faculty in the 2023-2024 academic year.