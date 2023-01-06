scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 06, 2023

Hillary Clinton to join Columbia as professor of global politics

The former US secretary of state will work as a professor of practice at the School of International and Public Affairs and as presidential fellow at Columbia World Projects, Columbia President Lee Bollinger announced today.

The former US secretary of state will work as a professor of practice at the School of International and Public Affairs

Hillary Clinton will join Columbia University as a professor focusing on global politics and policy in the fall.

The former US secretary of state will work as a professor of practice at the School of International and Public Affairs and as presidential fellow at Columbia World Projects, Columbia President Lee Bollinger announced today.

“Given her extraordinary talents and capacities together with her singular life experiences, Hillary Clinton is unique, and, most importantly, exceptional in what she can bring to the University’s missions of research and teaching, along with public service and engagement for the public good,” Bollinger said in the announcement.

Clinton, 75, will work closely with the dean of the public-affairs school, Keren Yarhi-Milo, on initiatives related to supporting female leaders in global politics and policy. At Columbia World Projects, Clinton will support projects related to renewing democracy and engaging women and young people.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Five of India’s top publishers deliberate on what lies ahead in 2023
Five of India’s top publishers deliberate on what lies ahead in 2023
Delhi Confidential: Which state elections will AAP contest in 2023?
Delhi Confidential: Which state elections will AAP contest in 2023?
Haldwani eviction order | Among protesters, a huge sigh of relief: ‘We wi...
Haldwani eviction order | Among protesters, a huge sigh of relief: ‘We wi...
Magnetic belts and sensor heels: Mumbai Police’s tools to check fraud dur...
Magnetic belts and sensor heels: Mumbai Police’s tools to check fraud dur...

“Columbia’s commitment to educating the next generation of US and global policy leaders, translating insights into impact and helping to address some of the world’s most pressing challenges resonates personally with me,” Clinton said.

Clinton, the Democratic presidential candidate in 2016, will become part of the Columbia faculty in the 2023-2024 academic year.

First published on: 06-01-2023 at 14:09 IST
Next Story

Asian Cricket Council hits back to Najam Sethi for his comments over Jay Shah

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 06: Latest News
Advertisement
close