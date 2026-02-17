‘Get the files out’: Hillary Clinton alleges Trump admin ‘cover-up’ as 3 million Epstein pages name global elites

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has accused the Trump administration of a “cover-up” in its handling of files related to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
“Get the files out. They are slow-walking it,” Clinton told the BBC in Berlin, where she was attending the annual World Forum.
The Clintons are due to appear before a congressional committee examining matters related to the case. Hillary Clinton is scheduled to testify on February 26, followed by Bill Clinton on February 27.
However, no evidence has surfaced linking either Clinton to criminal wrongdoing. The former president has acknowledged travelling on Epstein’s plane in the early 2000s for Clinton Foundation humanitarian work, but maintains he never visited Epstein’s private island.
Addressing questions about their connection to Epstein, Hillary Clinton said, “We have no links. We have a very clear record that we’ve been willing to talk about it.”
“He took some rides on the airplane for his charitable work. I don’t recall ever meeting him (Epstein),” she added.
The Former US Secretary of State also revealed that she had met Ghislaine Maxwell several times. “I met her on a few occasions. To me, it’s not something that is really at the heart of what this matter is about. They’re accused and in both cases were convicted of horrific crimes against girls and women.. that should be the focus.”
When asked whether Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor should go before a congressional committee, Hillary Clinton said: “I think everybody should testify who is asked to testify.”
New files released
The US Justice Department said it has now released more than three million pages of files linked to its long-running investigation into convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, following a law passed by Congress last year requiring their disclosure. This constitues all the files related to the case.
The documents include emails, internal FBI memos, draft indictments, tip-line allegations, prison records and investigative material related to Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell.
“Today’s release marks the end of a very comprehensive document identification and review process,” Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said.
Trump mentioned 100’s of times
US President Donald Trump’s name is mentioned hundreds of times in the files. Among the documents is a list compiled by FBI officials in 2025 containing allegations against Trump that were submitted through public tip lines.
Trump, however, has denied any wrongdoing related to Epstein.
Other famous names mentioned include, Ghislaine Maxwell, Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Prince Andrew and UK figures, Indian businessman Anil Ambani, Deepak Chopra, famous singer Michael Jackson, Musician and lead singer of the Rolling Stones, Mick Jagger among many others.
Epstein died in jail by sucidie in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex-trafficking charges. However according to a doctor who was reportedly present during the postmortem, Epstein was allegedly strangled. This has opened calls for a re-investigation into the cause of his death.
In an interview to The Telegraph, Dr Michael Baden, who was present during the postmortem as an observer said, “My opinion is that his death was most likely caused by strangulation pressure rather than hanging. Given all the information now available, further investigation into the cause and manner of death is warranted.”
Maxwell was convicted in 2021 and is serving a 20-year prison sentence.
(With inputs from BBC)