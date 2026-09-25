At UN, Netanyahu’s warning to Iran, a ‘seven-front war’ and a mass walkout

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds a device as he speaks speaks during the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly at United Nations headquarters. (Photo: AP)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during his UN General Assembly speech on Thursday predicted a collapse of the Iran government. But even before he started his speech, several delegates walked out of the hall, prompting Netanyahu to tell remaining critics to leave as well.

However, Netanyahu continued, defending Israel’s military campaigns across Gaza, Iran and the wider region, and hit out at both international critics and long-standing allies.

The address came at a politically sensitive moment for the Israeli leader, just weeks ahead of a closely contested election at home on October 27, with analysts suggesting much of the speech was crafted as much for Israeli voters as for the international audience in the chamber. Outside the UN building, protesters gathered against his visit, with several detained by police. Here are the key moments from his speech.

Delegates walk out as Israeli PM takes the podium

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu used his address to the UN General Assembly on Thursday to attack Iran, critics of Israel, and even some of the country’s long-standing allies. His appearance triggered immediate uproar, with dozens of delegates walking out of the chamber as he began speaking. Netanyahu responded by telling those still leaving the hall to hurry up, dismissing them as unwilling to face the truth.

WATCH: Netanyahu is booed as he begins his UNGA speech, with many delegations walking out of the General Assembly hall. pic.twitter.com/ldaiBQ0KFk — Clash Report (@clashreport) September 24, 2026

‘The power of the people will overcome’

Addressing Iranians directly, Netanyahu predicted that change was coming to Tehran despite what he called the world’s silence and hypocrisy. He declared that “the power of the people will overcome the people in power,” telling the Assembly that ordinary Iranians would eventually break free from the government. He said the regime would be toppled by its own lies, corruption and cruelty, describing its eventual fall as a day the world would come to celebrate.

Netanyahu on Iran:



I want to give you the good news. Despite your silence, despite your hypocrisy, it's only a matter of time that in Iran something incredible will happen.



The power of the people will overcome the people in power!



I want you to listen to my words carefully.… pic.twitter.com/dsJm6WedYI — Clash Report (@clashreport) September 24, 2026

He also defended the US and Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear sites earlier this year, calling the decision one of the easiest he has made as Prime Minister.

A ‘seven-front war’

Netanyahu described Israel as currently engaged in conflict across seven fronts:

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Gaza

The occupied West Bank

Syria

Lebanon

Iran

Yemen’s Houthi movement

Militias in Iraq

He insisted Israel had no choice but to fight on and win across every front, framing the conflict as existential for the country’s survival.

Criticism for allies and critics alike

Netanyahu did not limit his remarks to Iran. He accused Britain and France of hypocrisy over their criticism of Israeli policy, noting pointedly that both nations had historically used colonial practices themselves. He also singled out New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, rejecting accusations that Israel has committed genocide in Gaza and accusing Mamdani of spreading falsehoods about the country.

NETANYAHU: "Mr. Mamdani, you try to stop me from coming here. You tried to silence me."



"Well, you can't silence me. You can't silence the truth." pic.twitter.com/yhAFQBOww8 — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 24, 2026

In contrast, Netanyahu thanked US President Donald Trump for his support, describing the joint US-Israeli military action against Iran as a partnership that helped “save civilisation.” He also credited the cooperation between the two countries with helping secure the return of hostages held in Gaza.

An election at home

Netanyahu’s UN appearance came weeks before a tightly contested election in Israel, scheduled for October 27. Analysts say much of his speech was aimed less at the international audience in the chamber and more at voters back home, where his coalition has faced criticism and slipping poll numbers.

The Israeli leader, who is currently subject to an International Criminal Court arrest warrant over alleged war crimes in Gaza, made only a brief stop in New York before returning to Israel, with no scheduled meetings with senior US officials.

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Protests outside the UN

Outside the UN building, demonstrators gathered to protest Netanyahu’s presence, with several people detained by police, including actress Susan Sarandon.

A demonstrator holds a placard near United Nations headquarters during a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (Photo: AP)

Advocacy groups said the protests reflected growing public frustration with continued US support for Israel’s military campaigns.