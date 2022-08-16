scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Singapore, New York tie for highest first half rental growth. An Indian city joins the mix

Despite rising interest rates, prime residential rent has increased by an average of 3.1%, a recently released report said.

By: Bloomberg | New York, Singapore |
August 16, 2022 2:25:32 pm

If you’re renting in Singapore and New York, bad news: you’re living in the two cities where prices have skyrocketed the most.

Rent in those two cities, located at opposite ends of the world, surged by 8.5% in the first half of this year, according to a report by Savills Plc published on Friday. In a survey of 30 cities, London ranked third, with prices rising 7.7%, followed by Lisbon and Miami.

At the bottom of the pile is the world’s most unaffordable property market — Hong Kong, where rents declined by 1.3%.

Despite rising interest rates and increased global uncertainty, prime residential rent outpaced capital value growth, increasing by an average of 3.1% versus a 2.4% in capital value, the report said.

This is due to a confluence of factors that include people returning to urban cities after lockdown lifts, and the return of international travel.

 

“A lack of inventory will continue to fuel growth in the near term, especially for the type of residences prime tenants are demanding: centrally located, quality units with larger floor plates,” said Paul Tostevin, head of Savills world research. “For these properties, the Covid lockdown rental deal is definitely a thing of the past.”

The city of Shenzhen, China’s tech hub, also saw a decline in prices by 0.7% due to Covid restrictions.

First published on: 16-08-2022 at 02:25:32 pm
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's Forrest Gump remake is his biggest flop since Mela; the rare film to see a drop on Independence Day

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan’s Forrest Gump remake is his biggest flop since Mela; the rare film to see a drop on Independence Day

Bilkis Bano case: 11 lifers convicted for Gujarat riots gangrape, murder set free in Godhra

D. Raja writes: The RSS didn't contribute to Independence. Now, it threatens the freedom struggle's legacy

Why CWG silver medallist Murali Sreeshankar has taken vow not to eat Kerala Porotta

August 16, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM’s I-Day Speech
August 16, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM’s I-Day Speech
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was bullish on India, put his money where his mouth w...
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was bullish on India, put his money where his mouth w...
Explained: Ola likely to launch an electric car in 2024, here's what we k...
Explained: Ola likely to launch an electric car in 2024, here's what we k...
Explained: Police to visit Ranveer Singh's home, what obscenity laws did ...
Explained: Police to visit Ranveer Singh's home, what obscenity laws did ...
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's 20 lakh job promise: How it doesn’t add up
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's 20 lakh job promise: How it doesn’t add up
Anatomy of anti-conversion legislations in India: A comparative look at s...
Anatomy of anti-conversion legislations in India: A comparative look at s...
Police to visit Ranveer's home, what obscenity laws did he break?
Explained

Police to visit Ranveer's home, what obscenity laws did he break?

Heavy rain in Mumbai, IMD issues yellow alert

Heavy rain in Mumbai, IMD issues yellow alert

Praful Patel: The artful dribbler shown the red card

Praful Patel: The artful dribbler shown the red card

Diplomacy for Viksit Bharat
C Raja Mohan writes

Diplomacy for Viksit Bharat

Premium
Ola likely to launch an electric car in 2024, here's what we know so far
Explained

Ola likely to launch an electric car in 2024, here's what we know so far

Gurgaon: 4 IIT alumni dead as truck overturns on car on highway

Gurgaon: 4 IIT alumni dead as truck overturns on car on highway

Why South Korea is phasing out ‘Parasite’-style semi-basement homes
Explained

Why South Korea is phasing out ‘Parasite’-style semi-basement homes

Premium
Guinness World Records gives an inside tour of Burj Khalifa

Guinness World Records gives an inside tour of Burj Khalifa

