Singapore, New York tie for highest first half rental growth. An Indian city joins the mix

August 16, 2022 2:25:32 pm
If you’re renting in Singapore and New York, bad news: you’re living in the two cities where prices have skyrocketed the most.
Rent in those two cities, located at opposite ends of the world, surged by 8.5% in the first half of this year, according to a report by Savills Plc published on Friday. In a survey of 30 cities, London ranked third, with prices rising 7.7%, followed by Lisbon and Miami.
At the bottom of the pile is the world’s most unaffordable property market — Hong Kong, where rents declined by 1.3%.
Despite rising interest rates and increased global uncertainty, prime residential rent outpaced capital value growth, increasing by an average of 3.1% versus a 2.4% in capital value, the report said.
Subscriber Only Stories
This is due to a confluence of factors that include people returning to urban cities after lockdown lifts, and the return of international travel.
“A lack of inventory will continue to fuel growth in the near term, especially for the type of residences prime tenants are demanding: centrally located, quality units with larger floor plates,” said Paul Tostevin, head of Savills world research. “For these properties, the Covid lockdown rental deal is definitely a thing of the past.”
The city of Shenzhen, China’s tech hub, also saw a decline in prices by 0.7% due to Covid restrictions.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's Forrest Gump remake is his biggest flop since Mela; the rare film to see a drop on Independence Day
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan’s Forrest Gump remake is his biggest flop since Mela; the rare film to see a drop on Independence Day
D. Raja writes: The RSS didn't contribute to Independence. Now, it threatens the freedom struggle's legacy
Diplomacy for Viksit BharatPremium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
China’s envoy plays down controversy over Chinese research ship docking in Sri Lanka
Kareena Kapoor shares Neha Dhupia’s emotional note on Laal Singh Chaddha: ‘Aamir Khan is pure genius’
Rajasthan: It’s doubtful Dalit boy beaten for touching water pot of upper-caste people, says BJP MLA
Nitish Kumar Cabinet: Full list of ministers
After several controversies, The Flash actor Ezra Miller seeks help for ‘complex mental health issues’
BTech in Data Science or Computer Science? Experts explain similarities, differences, job prospects
English Premier League, Spanish La Liga & Italian Serie A: Points table and top scorers
Decoding the different types of razors and their usage, benefits
Apple might soon start showing ads in first-party apps
Rafael Nadal to miss Davis Cup group stage against Novak Djokovic’s Serbia, Carlos Alcaraz to lead Spain against Novak Djokovic’s Serbia
Kareena Kapoor spooked after mentalist Suhani Shah correctly guesses identity of her personal guardian angel: ‘This is a horror show’
Two months into new academic year, BMC school students have no uniforms