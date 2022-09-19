scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 19, 2022

India condemns ‘violence perpetrated against Indian community in Leicester’

In a press release posted on its official Twitter handle, the High Commission of India, London, said: "We have strongly taken up this matter with the UK authorities and have sought immediate action against those involved in these attacks."

Leicester Police said that “parts of East Leicester experienced serious disorder when large crowds formed after groups of young men began an unplanned protest". (Twitter/Screenshot)

The High Commission of India in the United Kingdom has condemned “the violence perpetrated against the Indian Community in Leicester and vandalisation of premises and symbols of the Hindu religion”.

Over the past 24 hours, media in the United Kingdom have been reporting on “large-scale” and “serious” disorder in the English city of Leicester to the northwest of London after street clashes between large groups of Hindus and Muslims.

According to media reports, trouble started after the Aug 28 India-Pakistan cricket match and escalated over the weekend.

Reports circulating on social media claimed the spark this weekend was a protest march, with footage showing police attempting to hold back two sets of crowds as objects such as glass bottles were thrown, and some people could be seen carrying sticks and batons.

“We have had numerous reports of an outbreak of disorder in parts of the east Leicester area of the city,” Leicestershire Police temporary chief constable Rob Nixon said in a Twitter video.

First published on: 19-09-2022 at 06:17:46 pm
