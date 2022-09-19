India condemns ‘violence perpetrated against Indian community in Leicester’

The High Commission of India in the United Kingdom has condemned “the violence perpetrated against the Indian Community in Leicester and vandalisation of premises and symbols of the Hindu religion”.

In a press release posted on its official Twitter handle, the High Commission of India, London, said: “We have strongly taken up this matter with the UK authorities and have sought immediate action against those involved in these attacks.”

Press Release: High Commission of India, London condemns the violence in Leicester. @MIB_India pic.twitter.com/acrW3kHsTl — India in the UK (@HCI_London) September 19, 2022

Over the past 24 hours, media in the United Kingdom have been reporting on “large-scale” and “serious” disorder in the English city of Leicester to the northwest of London after street clashes between large groups of Hindus and Muslims.

According to media reports, trouble started after the Aug 28 India-Pakistan cricket match and escalated over the weekend.

Hindu Mandir Vandalised in Leicester by Muslim community fanatics. They have burt the religious flags and have been trying to keep Hindus hostage inside incluing little children. Cars and other Hindu owned properties have been toppled and vandalised too. pic.twitter.com/3OyC10ndeQ — Rashmi Samant (@RashmiDVS) September 18, 2022

Reports circulating on social media claimed the spark this weekend was a protest march, with footage showing police attempting to hold back two sets of crowds as objects such as glass bottles were thrown, and some people could be seen carrying sticks and batons.

“We have had numerous reports of an outbreak of disorder in parts of the east Leicester area of the city,” Leicestershire Police temporary chief constable Rob Nixon said in a Twitter video.