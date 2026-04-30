Hezbollah hitting Israel with fiber-optic drones that can’t be jammed

Small drones, controlled by fiber optic cables the width of a dental floss, are being deployed by Lebanese militant group Hezbollah in its war against northern Iran. This weapon has previously been widely used by Ukraine in its war against Russia, the Associated Press reported.

The fibre optic cables used in the drones are thin and almost invisible, making them immune to electronic jamming. While they are susceptible to tangling due to wind or other drones, drone expert Robert Tollast of the Royal United Services Institute told AP that “if you know what you’re doing, it’s absolutely deadly.”

According to Tollast, the drones fly low and are fast and small, making detection and interception extremely difficult. Experts also note that since they are small and fast, they are hard to track and detect. Israel needs to find a way to intercept them, which is extremely difficult, or snip the nearly invisible cables.