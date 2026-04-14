Hezbollah chief calls on Lebanon to cancel planned talks with Israel

Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem called on Lebanon to cancel planned talks with Israel in Washington, reaffirming the militant group’s opposition to any direct negotiations with Tel Aviv.
“We reject negotiations with the usurping Israeli entity… We call for a historic and heroic stance by cancelling this negotiating meeting,” Qassem said in a televised address.
The Lebanese and Israeli ambassadors to the US are scheduled to meet in Washington on Tuesday to discuss potential direct negotiations between the two countries amid ongoing regional tensions.
Lebanese authorities have put forward that Beirut wants to secure a ceasefire in the ongoing war; however, Israel dismissed the prospect, calling for direct peace talks.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, on Saturday, said: “We want the dismantling of Hezbollah’s weapons, and we want a real peace agreement that will last for generations.”
‘Negotiations are futile’
Dismissing the upcoming talks, Qassem said, “These negotiations are futile and require a Lebanese agreement and consensus,” further accusing the Lebanese government of acting as a “tool for Israel”.
“We will not surrender,” said Qassem as Hezbollah fighters confronted advancing Israeli troops in ongoing ground engagements. “We will remain in the field until our last breath.”
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He further said that the militant group has “rebuilt itself” following months of Israeli attacks.
The Hezbollah leader also warned that “when the opportunity arises, we will capture enemy soldiers.”
‘Not interested or concerned’
Separately, a senior Hezbollah official, in an interview, said that the militant group will not abide by the outcome of Lebanon-Israel talks, resulting from direct negotiations.
Wafiq Safa, a high-ranking member of Hezbollah’s political council, told The Associated Press that “as for the outcomes of this negotiation between Lebanon and the Israeli enemy, we are not interested in or concerned with them at all.”
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“We are not bound by what they agree to,” he added.
Rubio to join Israel-Lebanon peace talks
Lebanese Ambassador Nada Hamadeh and Israeli Ambassador Yechiel Leiter are set to meet in Washington at 11 am local time (15:00 GMT) as they begin rare direct peace talks.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will also join “working-level” talks with the two ambassadors, said the State Department.
Meanwhile, the death toll in Lebanon has reached 2,089 people – including 166 children, according to the country’s health ministry.
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After Trump announced a two-week truce in the US’s war with Iran, Tel Aviv intensified its campaign against Hezbollah.
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