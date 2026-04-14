Hezbollah chief calls on Lebanon to cancel planned talks with Israel

Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem called on Lebanon to cancel planned talks with Israel in Washington, reaffirming the militant group’s opposition to any direct negotiations with Tel Aviv.

“We reject negotiations with the usurping Israeli entity… We call for a historic and heroic stance by cancelling this negotiating meeting,” Qassem said in a televised address.

The Lebanese and Israeli ambassadors to the US are scheduled to meet in Washington on Tuesday to discuss potential direct negotiations between the two countries amid ongoing regional tensions.

Lebanese authorities have put forward that Beirut wants to secure a ceasefire in the ongoing war; however, Israel dismissed the prospect, calling for direct peace talks.