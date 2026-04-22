Day before second round of peace talks, Hezbollah strikes Israel after ‘ceasefire violations’

A woman stands inside a heavily damaged home as a funeral procession for Hezbollah fighters killed before the ceasefire in the war with Israel passes nearby, in Kfar Sir, southern Lebanon, Tuesday, April 21, 2026. (AP Photo)

The Lebanese militant group Hezbollah Tuesday said it launched rockets ​and drones on northern Israel, accusing the Israeli military of violating the 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, news agency Reuters reported.

The attack comes after Hezbollah accused Israel of attacking civilians and destroying homes.

The 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon came into effect on April 16, during which both parties should aim to iron out their differences for “lasting peace.” A White House summit of leaders from both countries had also been proposed.

Israeli forces remained deployed in a belt deep along the entire border, which it claims is an attempt to create a buffer ​zone to shield northern Israel from attacks by Hezbollah, Reuters noted.