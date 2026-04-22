Day before second round of peace talks, Hezbollah strikes Israel after ‘ceasefire violations’
Since the ceasefire began, Israeli military has continued to carry out demolitions in southern villages of Lebanon, which it claims, is an action against Hezbollah infrastructure embedded in civilian areas.
A woman stands inside a heavily damaged home as a funeral procession for Hezbollah fighters killed before the ceasefire in the war with Israel passes nearby, in Kfar Sir, southern Lebanon, Tuesday, April 21, 2026. (AP Photo)
The Lebanese militant group Hezbollah Tuesday said it launched rockets and drones on northern Israel, accusing the Israeli military of violating the 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, news agency Reuters reported.
The attack comes after Hezbollah accused Israel of attacking civilians and destroying homes.
The 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon came into effect on April 16, during which both parties should aim to iron out their differences for “lasting peace.” A White House summit of leaders from both countries had also been proposed.
Israeli forces remained deployed in a belt deep along the entire border, which it claims is an attempt to create a buffer zone to shield northern Israel from attacks by Hezbollah, Reuters noted.
It fired “at a position in northern Israel that had been striking southern Lebanon,” according to a statement released by Hezbollah on Tuesday.
The Israeli military, in response, struck the launcher from which the rockets were fired. Sirens in northern Israel were sounded after the interception of the drone from Lebanon, Reuters reported quoting the Israeli military.
Second round of talks between Israel and Lebanon
The second round of talks between Israel and Lebanon is set to take place on Thursday (April 23).
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Lebanon’s Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, who is also a Hezbollah ally, has told Lebanese newspaper al-Joumhouria that if Israel
“maintains its occupation, whether of areas, positions, or by drawing yellow lines, it will smell the scent of resistance every day,” Reuters quoted.
Berri also said that there was no need for direct talks with Israel, the newspaper reported, while noting his administration had sought Hezbollah’s peaceful disarmament for a year.
One of Lebanon’s goals to be presented during in-person talks with Israel entails Israeli withdrawal from the region. Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam Tuesday also said his government did not seek confrontation with Hezbollah but would not be intimidated by it.
Meanwhile, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz has said the final goal of the campaign against Hezbollah was to see the group disarmed, by both military and diplomatic means, Reuters quoted.
Israeli attacks continue
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Since the ceasefire began, the Israeli military has continued to carry out demolitions in southern villages of Lebanon, which it claims is an action against Hezbollah infrastructure embedded in civilian areas, the news agency reported.
New Israeli detonations in at least eight villages, and artillery shelling in several areas, were reported on Tuesday, Lebanese state media reported.
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