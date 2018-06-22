Here’s why Donald Trump is on the cover of TIME Magazine again

The image is a striking contrast between the innocent, helpless two-year-old who is towered over by Trump, who is keen to ensure that the US does not become “a migrant camp”. (Source: TIME) The image is a striking contrast between the innocent, helpless two-year-old who is towered over by Trump, who is keen to ensure that the US does not become “a migrant camp”. (Source: TIME)

US President Donald Trump is back on the cover of TIME Magazine, this time with an immigrant toddler. Facing immense criticism for his administration’s ‘zero tolerance policy’, the cover features him looking down at a little Honduran girl, who has become the face of the campaign against the government’s move to ban illegal immigrants from entering the country.

The image is a striking contrast between the innocent, helpless two-year-old who is towered over by Trump, who is keen to ensure that the US does not become “a migrant camp”. The image is accompanied with the caption, “Welcome to America”.

Bowing down to pressure, Trump Wednesday reversed the policy and ended the process of separating children from families apprehended at the border. He signed an executive order in this regard, which will allow families to be together while in custody.

The photograph of the Honduran girl was clicked by Getty Images photographer John Moore.

TIME’s new cover: A reckoning after Trump’s border separation policy: What kind of country are we? https://t.co/U4Uf8bffoR pic.twitter.com/sBCMdHuPGc — TIME (@TIME) June 21, 2018

Incidentally, around a fortnight ago, Trump asked TIME reporter Brian Bennet during a press conference: “Am I on the cover again this week?” to which he was told, “Boy, have I… so many covers”, reported CNN. This isn’t the first time Trump has featured on the cover of TIME. This year alone Trump has appeared on the cover at least five times. The magazine has previously described him as a “demagogue” and “bully”, among other things.

Trump’s relationship with the media — which he refers to as the “fake news media” — has been rocky since he took oath in early 2017. Several publications, in the US and abroad, have targeted him for his policies and statements.

