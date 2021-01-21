Here’s how world leaders reacted to US President Joe Biden’s inauguration

President Joe Biden speaks during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool)

As Joe Biden took oath as the 46th US President Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed congratulations on his presidency’s inauguration at the Capitol. PM Modi joined a host of world leaders in congratulating Biden on his swearing-in.

“My warmest congratulations to Joe Biden on his assumption of office as President of the United States of America. I look forward to working with him to strengthen India-US strategic partnership,” PM Modi said in a tweet.

Here are the leaders who congratulated Biden:

Russian government spokesperson

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated: “Russia and its president are in favour of preserving this agreement… If our American colleagues will in fact demonstrate a political will to preserve this pact by extending it, this can only be welcomed.”

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson congratulated Biden as he addressed the Parliament. “I look forward to working with him (Biden), and with his new administration, strengthening the partnership between our countries and working on our shared priorities: from tackling climate change, building back better from the pandemic and strengthening our transatlantic security,” Johnson was quoted as saying by news agency Reuters.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier

German President Steinmeier called Biden’s swearing-in a ‘good day for democracy’. The President said: “Today is a good day for democracy. In the United States of America, it has faced tremendous challenges – and endured. Despite the attempts to tear at America’s institutional fabric, election workers and governors, the judiciary and Congress, have proven strong. I am greatly relieved that, today, Joe Biden is being sworn in as president and will be moving into the White House. I know many people in Germany share this feeling.”

European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen

“The United States is back. And Europe stands ready. To reconnect with an old and trusted partner, to breathe new life into our cherished alliance. I look forward to working together with @JoeBiden.”

Congratulations @JoeBiden on being sworn in as President of the United States and @KamalaHarris – the first woman Vice-President of the US! Thank you for the inspiring inaugural address and for the offer to cooperate. Europe is ready for a fresh start.#InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/Re7vaoUlHS — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) January 20, 2021

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte

While commenting on the Biden’s inauguration in the Italian Parliament, Prime Minister Conte said, “We are looking forward to the Biden presidency, with which we will start working immediately in view of our presidency of the G20. We have a strong common agenda, ranging from the effective multilateralism that we both want to see ,to climate change, green and digital transition and social inclusion.”