What we know about Los Angeles mass shooting attacker

A day after a gunman killed 10 people at a Los Angeles-area ballroom dance club following a Lunar New Year celebration, authorities on Sunday said that the suspect in the case has shot himself dead inside the van that he used to flee the crime scene.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna broke the news that the suspected gunman, Huu Can Tran, 72, killed himself as police officers closed in on the van he used to flee the scene of an attempted second shooting. Luna said the motive remained unclear for the attack.

On Saturday, Tran opened fire in the ballroom dance studio, killing 10 people and wounding 10 more, sending a wave of fear through Asian American communities in the region and casting a shadow over festivities nationwide.

Following the mass shooting incident, a manhunt was launched and Luna previously released photos of an Asian man who was believed to be the suspect, but the man’s name was not revealed because it could complicate their ability to apprehend him. But they did release a photo showing an Asian man wearing glasses and a winter hat.

The suspect was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a van in which authorities say he fled after people thwarted his attempt at a second shooting Saturday night.

The police confirmed that Huu was carrying what Luna described as a semi-automatic pistol with an extended magazine, and a second handgun was discovered in the van where Tran died.

About 20 to 30 minutes after the first attack, the gunman then entered the Lai Lai Ballroom in the nearby city of Alhambra. But people wrested the weapon away from him and witnesses said he fled in a white van.

The van was spotted in Torrance, another community home to many Asian Americans, about 34.5 kilometers from Lai Lai Ballroom. After surrounding the vehicle for hours, law enforcement officials swarmed and entered it. A person’s body appeared to be slumped over the wheel and was later removed.

The celebration in Monterey Park is one of California’s largest. Two days of festivities, which have been attended by as many as 100,000 people in past years, were planned. But officials canceled Sunday’s events following the shooting. The shooting at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park left five women and five men dead and wounded another 10 people. Then 20 to 30 minutes later, a man with a gun entered the Lai Lai Ballroom in nearby Alhambra.

The massacre was the nation’s fifth mass killing this month. It was also the deadliest attack since May 24, when 21 people were killed in an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

