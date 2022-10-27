scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 27, 2022

Here are the most expensive US cities for renters right now

Boston leaped over San Francisco to land in second place on the list of most expensive US rental markets, with New York still holding the crown.

Boston leapt over San Francisco to land in second place on the list of most expensive US rental markets, with New York still holding the crown. (Bloomberg)

Boston leapt over San Francisco to land in second place on the list of most expensive US rental markets, with New York still holding the crown.

The median one-bedroom rent in Boston jumped 5.9% this month from September, to $3,060, according to a new report on metropolitan areas from Zumper, a rental-listing company. In San Francisco, it dropped 2.6% to $3,020. New York’s median fell 2.3% to $3,860.

The Boston area is facing a severe shortage of rental housing, straining affordability for those who don’t have big incomes or rich parents to lean on. San Francisco, meanwhile, is struggling to recover from the pandemic as tech companies embrace remote work.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Mumbai band Bombay Brass on their love of baraats, blending the city’s co...Premium
Mumbai band Bombay Brass on their love of baraats, blending the city’s co...
Dr Indrajit Coomaraswamy: ‘What has to be axiomatic is that Sri Lanka has...Premium
Dr Indrajit Coomaraswamy: ‘What has to be axiomatic is that Sri Lanka has...
Finance directive to rural banks: staff security in J&K, HR issues a ...Premium
Finance directive to rural banks: staff security in J&K, HR issues a ...
Liquidity in system tightens on rising credit demand, RBI forex interventionPremium
Liquidity in system tightens on rising credit demand, RBI forex intervention

While rents in the US are starting to dip, on a month-over-month basis, Boston’s increase is among the nation’s fastest. That’s in part due to greater Boston’s zoning laws that favour single-family homes, known as “apartment bans.”

“These eye-popping prices shine a light on Boston’s ongoing housing crisis,” Zumper said in the report. “New inventory coming online is skewed towards the luxury market, pushing median asking prices even higher.”

First published on: 27-10-2022 at 02:29:43 pm
Next Story

Music director Vishal Dadlani distances himself from AAP after Arvind Kejriwal’s demand for Lakshmi, Ganesh on currency notes

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 27: Latest News
Advertisement