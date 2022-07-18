scorecardresearch
Monday, July 18, 2022

Help! Spaniards spooked when their train stops in wildfire

“It suddenly become night,” he added. “And we could even smell the smoke” inside the railcar. Video of the unscheduled — and unnerving — stop shows about a dozen passengers in Seoane’s railcar becoming alarmed as they look out of the windows.

By: AP | Madrid |
Updated: July 18, 2022 10:39:31 pm
Passengers take photos at a wildfire while traveling on a train in Zamora, Spain, Monday, July 18, 2022. When Francisco Seoane's train unexpectedly stopped in Spanish countryside that was being engulfed by a wildfire, he and other passengers got a fright when they looked out at flames encroaching on both sides of the track. (AP Photo/Francisco Seoane Perez)

When Francisco Seoane’s train unexpectedly stopped in the Spanish countryside, he and other passengers got a fright when they looked out the window at wildfires encroaching on both sides of the track.

“It was really scary to see how quickly the fire spread. Just in the blink of an eye, a new bush began burning. It was a matter of seconds,” the Spaniard told The Associated Press on Monday.

Why are wildfires intensifying in Europe?

Flames licked at the vegetation, and smoke darkened the blue skies as the train drew to a halt on Monday morning in the province of Zamora, where blazes have charred large areas of woodland in recent days.

That province has recorded two deaths from wildfires in the past two days: a 69-year-old shepherd and a 62-year-old firefighter trapped in the flames. With no passenger announcements coming over the train’s public address system, Seoane said passengers became agitated and began to stand up in the aisle.

An Adif spokeswoman told The AP that passengers were never in danger.More than 30 forest fires around Spain have forced the evacuation of thousands of people and blackened some 22,000 hectares (54,300 acres) over the past week.

 

