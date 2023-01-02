scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 02, 2023

Helicopters collide over Australian beach, passengers hurt

Queensland Ambulance Service said the paramedics and police were at the scene.

Queensland Ambulance Service said the paramedics and police were at the scene. (Representational)
Two helicopters collided over an Australian beach on Monday. According to the police, passengers in one of the aircrafts were injured. The other helicopter managed to land safely after the collision near Main Beach, a northern beach on the Gold Coast, about 45 miles south of Brisbane in Queensland state.

The authorities closed the theme park Seaworld Drive, which leads to the crash site. Queensland Ambulance Service said the paramedics and police were at the scene.

The Gold Coast region is one of the nation’s most popular tourism spots and is at its busiest in January, which is the peak time for holidays in Australia.

First published on: 02-01-2023 at 11:48 IST
