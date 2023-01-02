Helicopters collide over Australian beach, passengers hurt

Two helicopters collided over an Australian beach on Monday. According to the police, passengers in one of the aircrafts were injured. The other helicopter managed to land safely after the collision near Main Beach, a northern beach on the Gold Coast, about 45 miles south of Brisbane in Queensland state.

The authorities closed the theme park Seaworld Drive, which leads to the crash site. Queensland Ambulance Service said the paramedics and police were at the scene.

Also Read | Israeli missile strikes put Damascus airport out of service

The Gold Coast region is one of the nation’s most popular tourism spots and is at its busiest in January, which is the peak time for holidays in Australia.