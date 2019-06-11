Toggle Menu
Helicopter crashes into Manhattan high-rise building, pilot killed

The New York fire department said that firefighters were on the scene of the crash landing, which took place in rainy weather.

New York City Fire Department trucks are seen outside 787 7th Avenue in midtown Manhattan where a helicopter was reported to have crashed in New York City (REUTERS/Brendan McDermid)

A helicopter crash-landed on top of a high rise building on 7th Avenue in midtown Manhattan Monday, the New York Fire Department said. The pilot of the helicopter was killed, reported AP quoting the fire department. Local media reported that at least one person was also injured.

The department said that firefighters were on the scene of the crash landing. Speaking at the scene New York Governor Andrew Cuomo told reporters there had been “casualties” on board the helicopter, but that no one in the building had been hurt, reported news agency AFP.

This is a developing story. More details awaited

