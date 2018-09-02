Follow Us:
Sunday, September 02, 2018
Meet the hidden heroes that help you and your family deal with the unexpected Sponsored

Meet the hidden heroes that help you and your family deal with the unexpected
  • Helicopter crashes in northern Afghanistan, killing 3

Helicopter crashes in northern Afghanistan, killing 3

An army spokesperson said that the crash was caused by a technical problem and the helicopter caught fire after it hit the ground.

By: AP | Kabul,afghanistan | Published: September 2, 2018 12:09:18 pm
Related News

An Afghan official says a foreign pilot and two Afghan soldiers were killed when a helicopter contracted by NATO crashed inside an army base.

Maj. Hanif Rezaie, an army spokesman, says three others, including another foreign pilot, were wounded when the MI-14 helicopter crashed shortly after takeoff from the base near the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif. Rezaie says the crash was caused by a technical problem and the helicopter caught fire after it hit the ground. He says there was no enemy fire.

Seven other security forces on board the helicopter were rescued. Rezaie was unable to confirm the nationality of the two foreign pilots.

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Express Eye for Detail, EP 4: Activists arrested, Leetul Gogoi in trouble, Momo challenge guidelines
Watch Now
Express Eye for Detail, EP 4: Activists arrested, Leetul Gogoi in trouble, Momo
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement