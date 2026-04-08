Iran ‘begged’ for ceasefire, Trump chose ‘mercy,’ says Defence Secretary Hegseth

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth claimed Iran accepted ceasefire under pressure, saying US operation ‘decimated’ its military and warns of strikes on key infrastructure.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readUpdated: Apr 8, 2026 06:05 PM IST
President Donald Trump, hegseth, us iranPresident Donald Trump is greeted by Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth before speaking to a gathering of top US military commanders at Marine Corps Base Quantico. (AP Photo)
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US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, during a Pentagon press briefing on Wednesday said, that Iran “begged” for this ceasefire and that American military’s Operation Epic Fury “decimated” Tehran’s military. Hegseth said that Iran accepted the ceasefire under “overwhelming pressure.”

The defence secretary said that if Tehran had not accepted US-backed ceasefire, “the next targets would have been their power plants, their bridges, and oil and energy infrastructure.” Hegseth suggested that it would have taken decades for Iran to rebuild but the regime leader recognised that a agreeing to a deal was better.

“President Trump had the power to cripple Iran’s entire economy in minutes, but he chose mercy,” Hegseth said in the press briefing on Wednesday.

Informing about Iran’s new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, Hegseth said he has been “wounded and disfigured.” He added that Tehran’s factories have been “razed to ground” and that the Pentagon has “done its job for now.”

The defence secretary said that after the ceasefire deal was agreed by Iran, “there’s now a chance for peace” but American troops involved in the conflict remain ready.

 

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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