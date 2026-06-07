‘Dangerous ideologies’: Hegseth denounces European countries over migration ‘invasion’ in D-Day speech

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth delivers a speech at the US cemetery to commemorate the 82nd anniversary of the D-Day landings, in Colleville-sur-Mer, Normandy, France, Saturday, June 6, 2026. (AP Photo)

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth denounced European nations over migration during a D-Day anniversary speech in France, emphasising that the countries allowed what he described as an “invasion” on their shores.

Hegseth was speaking in Normandy, 82 years after Allied forces landed to liberate Nazi-occupied Europe in 1944.

“Sadly, today, different European beaches are stormed by different dangerous ideologies,” Hegseth said. “Beaches in Spain, in Italy, in Greece and Bulgaria. Boats and men arrive. When will European capitals do something about that invasion?”

He said that some European capitals have grown too “comfortable” with the freedoms secured through past sacrifices since D-Day, forgetting that “freedom is not free”.