scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 27, 2022

Heavy snowfall kills 17, injures more than 90 in Japan

Since last week, strong winter fronts have caused heavy snow in northern Japan, stranding hundreds of cars and delaying delivery services.

Residents shovel snow off a sidewalk in Kanazawa, Ishikawa prefecture, central Japan, on Dec. 24, 2022. (Kyodo News via AP)

Heavy snowfall across Japan killed 17 people and injured more than 90 others over the last 10 days, officials said on Monday.

The country’s west coast primarily as well as Hokkaido’s northern region have seen heavy snow recently.

Tens of thousands of Hokkaido residents who were without power have had electricity restored.

A resident shovels snow off around a car at a parking lot in Kitami city Hokkaido prefecture, northern Japan, on Dec. 24 2022. (Kyodo News via AP)

Several regions, notably the town of Oguni in the northern Yamagata prefecture, saw approximately one meter of snowfall in the past 24 hours, local media reported.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: As Govt looks to amend multi-state co-op societies Ac...
Delhi Confidential: As Govt looks to amend multi-state co-op societies Ac...
Surgeries, little compensation, lengthy cases: 6 acid attack victims spea...
Surgeries, little compensation, lengthy cases: 6 acid attack victims spea...
Travel sector flying again, domestic air passenger number tops pre-Covid ...
Travel sector flying again, domestic air passenger number tops pre-Covid ...
Google Pay’s Sharath Bulusu: ‘Well-meaning regulation will help mar...
Google Pay’s Sharath Bulusu: ‘Well-meaning regulation will help mar...

Services disrupted

Since last week, strong winter fronts have caused heavy snow in the north, stranding hundreds of cars on the roads and holding up delivery services.

Many deaths occurred as a result of falling while clearing snow off roofs or being trapped under thick piles of snow sliding off rooftops.

Several areas in northeastern Japan reported three times as much snowfall as usual for the season.

Advertisement

Through Sunday, dozens of trains and flights were cancelled in northern Japan. The transportation ministry reported that most services have been restored.

The heavy snowfall is expected to let up in the coming days.

First published on: 27-12-2022 at 10:01:28 am
Next Story

Does sitting on the floor have any health benefits?

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 27: Latest News
Advertisement
close