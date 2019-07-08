Heavy rains cause flash floods in Washington DC, vehicles stranded in high water

Heavy rains have caused flash floods in areas of Washington DC in the United States, CNN reported. The flooding prompted the National Weather Service to issue a flash flood emergency until 1:45 pm (local time).

Advertising

The news broadcaster reported that in the last one hour, areas around the Potomac river have witnessed heavy flooding. Authorities have begun operations to rescue people who are stranded in their vehicles in the affected area.

Areas of concern reportedly include the Great Falls, Virginia, area and southeastern Montgomery County, Maryland as heavy rains continue to batter much of the area, including the District of Columbia.

Flash Flood Warning continues for Washington DC, Alexandria VA, Bowie MD until 1:45 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/F17edS866Z — @NWSFlashFlood (@NWSFlashFlood) July 8, 2019

Stormy conditions have affected the air traffic as well as aircraft heading towards Reagan National have been grounded along with reports of departure delays by at least one hour.

“Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots,” the weather service was quoted as saying by CNN.

Got to see a waterfall today during my morning commute #VSquare pic.twitter.com/e3i0sCmxGo — Hugo Dante (@HugoDanteJr) July 8, 2019

“Most flood deaths occur in vehicles,” according to the National Weather Service, which advised against driving into “any area where water covers the road.”

(With inputs from CNN)