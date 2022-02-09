scorecardresearch
Wednesday, February 09, 2022
Mudslide kills at least 14 people, injures 35 in Colombia

Officials said one person was reported missing after the deadly slide in Risaralda, in the municipality of Pereira.

By: AP | Bogota (colombia) |
Updated: February 9, 2022 12:45:45 pm
Rescue workers search for survivors where a rain-weakened hillside collapsed on people's homes in Pereira, Colombia, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. (AP Photo)

Heavy rains triggered a mudslide that swept into a residential area in a western Colombia town Tuesday morning, killing at least 14 people and injuring 35 others, authorities said.

Evacuated residents watch the rescue operation for survivors after a hillside collapsed over their homes in Pereira, Colombia, Tuesday, Feb 8, 2022. (AP Photo)

Pereira Mayor Carlos Maya, who confirmed the death toll, warned that the risk of landslide continued in the area and urged people to leave to avoid further casualties.

Evacuated residents make calls and stand around recovered bodies, behind, after a rain-weakened hillside collapsed over homes in Pereira, Colombia, Tuesday, Feb 8, 2022. (AP Photo)

Many of the houses in the neighbourhood hit are of wooden construction, and more than 60 homes were evacuated as teams assessed the damage and risks.

Colombian President Ivan Duque sent his condolences to the families of the deceased.

